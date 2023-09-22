Cruz Azul Machine to Reinforce Squad for Closing 2024: Targeting Key Positions

Cruz Azul Machine to Strengthen Squad in Winter Transfer Market

The Cruz Azul Machine has had a challenging time in the current Opening tournament 2023 of Liga MX. As a result, the board is already planning for the upcoming Closing 2024 season and has identified the four positions they need to reinforce in the winter transfer market.

According to ESPN’s León Lecanda, Cruz Azul is looking for security in the goalkeeping position and will be targeting a foreign goalkeeper. The performances of Sebastián Jurado and Raúl Gudiño in this tournament have prompted the team to seek a reliable option from abroad.

In addition, Cruz Azul is considering bringing in a creative midfielder similar to Diego Valdés, though they are not considering bidding for any players from Águilas del Club América. This midfield reinforcement will enhance the team’s playmaking abilities.

Another area of focus for Cruz Azul is defense. They are looking to bring in a left-footed central defender who is also foreign. Additionally, they will be seeking a mixed midfielder. However, the priority for the first three positions will be given to players who comply with the NFM quotas.

The board of the Cruz Azul Machine is determined to invest in the upcoming winter market and is prepared to open their wallets. They aim to avoid the same problems experienced in the previous market.

It is evident that the team’s management is committed to strengthening the squad and ensuring a successful Closing 2024 season. By addressing key positions, they hope to bring stability and success to the Cruz Azul Machine.

