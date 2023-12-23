Cruz Azul, the Mexican football club, has round up a lucrative business deal with the sale of player Kevin Castaño, as reported by Soy FutbolMercado. The club stands to earn a million dollars from the transfer of the player. Castaño, who was bought by Cruz Azul for 3 million dollars, will be heading to Russia to join Krasnodar, in what is being described as a luxury move.

With Castaño’s departure, Cruz Azul is now on the lookout for a replacement and has aspirations to find a suitable candidate for the upcoming season. This news was announced by Vamos Azul and also confirmed by Periódico AM.

This development also means that Cruz Azul will be parting ways with not just Castaño, but also Diber Cambindo and Moisés Vieira, who are set to leave La Maquina as well. This was reported by El Futbolero México, as the club prepares for the Clausura 2024.

The upcoming transfer season is eagerly anticipated by fans and media alike, with FoxSports stating that they are ready to cover all the developments as they unfold. Stay tuned for more updates on the Cruz Azul business and transfer news.

