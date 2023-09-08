Cruz Azul Set to Close Squad for 2023 Apertura Without a Striker

Cruz Azul Set to Close Squad for 2023 Apertura, Lacking a Striker

By Karina Bobadilla

07/09/2023 – 14:09hs CST

© Eloisa Sanchez de Alba

Cruz Azul, six-time Mexican football champions, is facing a challenging situation as they have only six days left to sign a much-needed striker for the upcoming 2023 Apertura season. However, due to various complications, the club’s management is considering withdrawing from the transfer market without acquiring their desired number 9.

Head coach Joaquín Moreno will have to make do with the current limited squad, which has already presented challenges in the team’s initial games this semester, particularly in the offensive department. With a total of 11 player departures and only seven new signings so far, Cruz Azul’s transfer market activity for the Apertura 2023 is expected to come to a close. The finalized squad would consist of 22 players, including the registered homegrown talents.

The current reinforcements brought in by Cruz Azul include Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Vieira, Diber Cambindo, Kevin Brown, Willer Ditta, Jesus Dueñas, and Angel Sepulveda. These signings aim to strengthen different areas of the team and provide depth to the roster.

Looking ahead to the Opening 2023 season, Cruz Azul’s squad would be composed of the following players:

Goalkeepers: Sebastián Jurado and Andrés Gudiño

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar, Rafael Guerrero, Carlos Vargas, Luis Iturbide, and Willer Ditta

Midfielders: Rodrigo Huescas, Alonso Escoboza, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez, Ignacio Rivero, Rodolfo Rotondi, Alexis Gutierrez, Kevin Chestnut, Moses Vieira, Christian Jimenez, and Jesus Dueñas

Forwards: Diber Cambindo, Uriel Antuna, and Angel Sepulveda

Cruz Azul will have to rely on these players to compete in the highly competitive Liga MX, as they hope to continue their pursuit of success in the upcoming season. The Apertura 2023 campaign is set to bring new challenges and opportunities for Cruz Azul, and without a striker as of now, the team will need to find alternative solutions upfront.