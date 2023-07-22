Home » Cruz Azul’s Defeat Raises Controversy: Players Posing in Messi’s Shirt Sparks Outrage Among Fans
Cruz Azul’s Defeat Raises Controversy: Players Posing in Messi’s Shirt Sparks Outrage Among Fans

Cruz Azul fans express disappointment after players pose in Lionel Messi’s shirt following defeat against Inter Miami

Cruz Azul’s recent defeat against Inter Miami has left a lasting impact on some of the team’s fans. In particular, supporter Tito Villa expressed his discontent with players Carlos Rotondi and Augusto Lotti after a photo of them posing in Lionel Messi’s shirt was made public.

The picture was shared by Adrián Esparza and captured by Martín Arévalo, showcasing the Cruz Azul footballers appearing extremely happy to have obtained Messi’s shirt. However, this reaction did not sit well with Villa, who couldn’t comprehend how the players could be smiling after losing to the MLS squad. Inter Miami secured a victory with a goal from the Argentine star.

“I understand that it may have been the only opportunity they had to acquire such a treasure, but where is the sporting embarrassment? It is difficult to understand the photo and the smiles!” Villa expressed in his criticism.

Villa’s sentiments were echoed by some netizens who felt similarly frustrated by the players’ actions. Comments such as “It’s annoying that they were more concerned with a shirt than trying to win this game” and “Correct, making the photo public so soon, it’s unnecessary” circulated online. Some fans even expressed disbelief, stating, “And it applies to almost the entire team, it’s incredible.”

Cruz Azul now finds themselves in a precarious position, as they have only one chance to progress to the next phase of the tournament. To stay alive in the Leagues Cup, the team must defeat Atlanta United in their upcoming match.

The team’s focus and determination will undoubtedly be put to the test following the public backlash received from their enthusiastic participation in the shirt photo session. Only time will tell if they can overcome this setback and emerge victorious in their next crucial game.

