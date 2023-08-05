Cryptocurrency sponsors of Serie A clubs: tribal marketing in football can do damage

Have you noticed on the shirts of the main clubs A league the logos and brands of the companies operating in the sector of cryptocurrencies? A question that we already asked ourselves some time ago to reflect on business ethics in the world of football.

The cryptocurrency sector and the players operating in that field were immediately attracted by football clubs, to penetrate other markets such as Southeast Asia through sponsorship agreements. But above all, let’s not kid ourselves, as a source of revenues. A rain of millions that should arrive from the blockchain companies to the Serie A big clubs. In a super-indebted European football, which according to a survey by the Only 24 Hours manages to cover a hole of about ten billion euros with capital increases and new debt for only 60-80%, suddenly resources arrive from companies in a “non-crystalline” sector clearly superior to the figures collected from sponsorships in previous years

In this regard, for example, we cannot fail to note that for some of these companies operating in the cryptocurrency world there are some perplexities: Binancesponsor of Lazio, in July 2022 was not authorized by Consob to provide (certain) investment services and activities in Italy, as well as Digitalbitsthe main sponsor of Inter Milan, even before the collapse of the cryptocurrency market he had never paid the sponsorship installments, despite a theoretical agreement of 85 million euros over four years. Football is a popular sport, as is, alas, investing in cryptocurrencies, a highly speculative which requires, on the part of the investor, high skills and knowledge of the markets. A very volatile market (price swings are more marked) which saw the statements of failure of cryptocurrency platforms Voyager Digital Holding, Celsius Network and Ftx Trading.

“The advent of blockchain in football, as in other sectors, it will have an ever greater impact – says Giorgio Scura, director of the specialized magazine Decripto.org – , but we must be careful of the numerous scams that unfortunately accompany every technological bubble. Footballers who sponsor projects scammersemblazoned teams that have real ponzi, token and NFT schemes as sponsors without utility and value that exploit pump & dump or rug pull schemes to lighten the wallets of fans / savers / investors “.

At the bar, at the table with friends, on social networks and wherever there is a microcosm social, today everyone is asking (and asking me) if it is worth investing in virtual currency, without even wondering what it is. And in that “everyone” there is the entrepreneur with little education, the retiredthe housewife, the first-year economics student and the soccer player. The cryptocurrency market is an unregulated market, i.e. a virtual place where operators meet to place, exchange or redeem securities on the basis of any rules. Absence of regulation it means that the operation of this market, the products and the admitted operators are not subject to the specific discipline and authorization of the supervisory authorities on regulated markets, and are not entered in the appropriate register. Moreover, these are financial phenomena that are developing without the necessary security protocols provided for by the European directive Mifid for the fight against money laundering of illicit origin. In fact, too much money is being diverted to these virtual markets without applying the methodical KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols, necessary for the identification of the account holder.

How many fans, investing their savings in cryptocurrencies, have already remained or will remain with the classic match in hand? And how many could be subconsciously enticed to throw themselves into this risky trading by the sponsor on their favorite team’s shirt? We are certain that the public that “buys” football is so insensitive to these issues and afterwards, even if only to create an alibi for any losses suffered, will not turn away definitely also from the football brand/company?

Because in football, towards fans and enthusiasts (who are not the only and main customers of a football company), a marketing tribal, the marketing of consumer tribes. A consumer tribe Postmodernism can be defined as a group of people who share a passion for a brand, regardless of the product that brand produces. These individuals share experiences and rituals around the brand, reinforcing the sense of belonging of their members. In most cases they become ambassadors of the brand and creators of a truly effective word of mouth for the brand, since the messages communicated by the tribes, not being conveyed directly by the company, are more believable in the eyes of consumers.

Members of brand communities are much more than just loyal customers: they feel part of the brand and all the values ​​it communicates, they share its joys and sorrows, and this happens in a particularly marked way in the case of football clubs. Passion for a team often drives its supporters to accomplishment big sacrifices, which clubs must be able to repay, not just through victories. All this with the main objective of expanding its own fan basein order to obtain greater economic returns, both directly, through the sale of own-brand products that become real symbols for the “rituals” of the football tribes, and indirectly, since, having greater visibility, the clubs can request sponsorship highersell TV rights at higher prices and, don’t be surprised, be too most influential in convincing another company to buy Osimhen for 200 million euros!

Be careful, however, not to confuse cryptocurrencies with i fan token which has been talked about so much in recent months and which are invading the world of football. However, the token is something very different from a cryptocurrency. But we will talk about this soon.

