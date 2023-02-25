Only Everton against Liverpool in September (4) saw the woodwork hit more times in a Premier League fixture this season than this match (3)

Liverpool’s fading chances of securing Champions League football were dealt a further blow as an error-strewn display against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ended in stalemate.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both hit the woodwork but had Jean-Philippe Mateta found the back of the net instead of hitting the crossbar, Patrick Vieira’s side could have taken all three points.

Instead the Eagles, now with one win in 11 games, laboured to a point that leaves them six points above the relegation zone with a testing series of games in March to come.

When asked at the post-match press conference about his team’s latest modest display, Klopp replied: “I see it in your eyes and in the players’ eyes as well. It looks like we lost the game – we didn’t.

“We’ve spoiled ourselves with a lot of things, but we cannot suffer because of our own history. That would really be a joke.

“This will not be the season in the history books that people want to look at again and again and again.

“There will not be big movies about it, but we have to go through it anyway.”

Sloppy Reds a shadow of themselves

“It’s already clear that we have to do something in the summer. For now, we just have to go through this.”

If the pre-match words from Klopp were intended to motivate his players, a poor first-half showing suggested ‘getting through’ the rest of the season may well be the limit of Liverpool’s remaining ambitions.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold twice allowed Palace’s misfiring attackers in on goal with elementary errors while Joel Matip also sliced the ball horribly to an opponent when under no pressure.

Alexander-Arnold, while not alone in his indifferent performance, lost possession 20 times in a first 45 minutes at Selhurst Park that left much to be desired.

At the other end Jota, in his first start since October, did at least test Vicente Guaita before heading against the post from an improbable angle.

Liverpool improved after the half-time introduction of Harvey Elliott and Salah was unlucky to see a fine curling strike come back off the crossbar.

Cody Gakpo dinked a shot narrowly wide after being put through by Salah but that was Liverpool’s final thrust as Palace ended the match on top.

Palace still searching for win

Without a win in eight games since New Year’s Eve, Palace have stalled in the Premier League and did not have a single shot on target against Liverpool.

Badly missing the spark from the injured Wilfried Zaha, the hosts saw Mateta waste their best chance when he scooped against the bar after one of Alexander-Arnold’s errors.

Captain Marc Guehi also headed a good opportunity wide before an improved showing in the final 20 minutes roused their famously vociferous support.

A minute’s applause in the 77th minute marked this week’s death of BBC legend John Motsonwhose final Match of the Day commentary took place at Selhurst Park in 2018.

The point means Palace remain wary of getting sucked into a relegation battle, with tough-looking matches against champions Manchester City, rivals Brighton and leaders Arsenal coming up in March.

62 Kelleher Live Text Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card. Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 0. Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joël Matip. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card. Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool). Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace). Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace). Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace). Offside, Crystal Palace. Cheick Oumar Doucouré tries a through ball, but Odsonne Édouard is caught offside. Substitution, Liverpool. Stefan Bajcetic replaces Cody Gakpo. Joël Matip (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Joël Matip (Liverpool). Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball. Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.