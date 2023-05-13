Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth: Eberechi Eze double earns Eagles victory

Two fine strikes by Eberechi Eze earned Crystal Palace a Premier League victory over Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.
Eze slammed home from six yards shortly before half time, before curling into the top corner following Michael Olise’s fine pass as the Palace number 10 made it 10 league goals this season.
Bournemouth offered little in a match between two sides safe from the prospect of relegation.
Palace remain 12th in the table, now four points above Bournemouth in 14th.
Victory ensured Palace completed the league double over Bournemouth, having won 2-0 at Vitality Stadium on 31 December.
That proved to be their final win under Patrick Vieira, who was dismissed after they failed to win any of their subsequent 12 top-flight matches.
It was a run which threatened the Eagles’ Premier League status, however their descent was halted by the appointment of Roy Hodgson and five wins from the last eight games.
The question is now whether the 75-year-old, contracted to the end of the season, will extend his second spell at Selhurst Park.
Eze shines again for Palace without threat of drop
A few weeks ago this game could have been earmarked as a relegation six-pointer. Instead, it was a low-stakes end-of-season meeting between two sides with their top-flight status secure.
This was clear in the way both teams started the match, serenaded with chants of “we are staying up” from the travelling fans in first 40 minutes, which could charitably be described as comfortable.
A Maradona turn by Palace defender Joel Ward on the 25-minute mark was indicative of a game between two sides now relishing playing without the lingering threat of the bottom three on their minds.
Joachim Andersen however appeared unaware Palace have little left to fight for, as he evaded a first-half red card following a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check after catching Jefferson Lerma in the face.
Palace roused themselves earlier, the quick and skilful wing play of Olise and Wilfried Zaha providing Bournemouth with plenty of problems, before Eze opened the scoring four minutes before the break.
Zaha spun inside, found Andre Ayew who teed up Eze six yards out for the midfielder to slam past Neto.
This was probably the only Premier League game with nothing riding on it, however that did not stop Eze showing again why, when fully fit, he is one of the division’s brightest midfielders – and his second goal was even better.
Olise earned his 10th Premier League assist of the season – a new record for a Palace player – as he played a lovely ball to Eze on the left who controlled, cut inside and thumped into the top-right corner.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Johnstone
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 10Eze
- 28DoucoureSubstituted forMcArthurat 81′minutes
- 19HughesSubstituted forRiedewaldat 77′minutes
- 7It was
- 9J Ayew
- 11ZahaSubstituted forEdwardat 51′minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sambi Nursing
- 13Look
- 14Math
- 17Clyne
- 18McArthur
- 22Edward
- 26Richards
- 29Ahamada
- 44Riedewald
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Neto
- 6Mepham
- 27Zabarnyi
- 5Kelly
- 18vineyardSubstituted forA Smithat 60′minutes
- 8lermaBooked at 90mins
- 14RothwellSubstituted forL Cookat 81′minutes
- 11OuattaraSubstituted forAnthonyat 73′minutes
- 29BillingSubstituted forBrooksat 60′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10ChristieSubstituted forMooreat 60′minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 3Stephens
- 4L Cook
- 7Brooks
- 15A Smith
- 17Stacey
- 21Moore
- 25year
- 32Anthony
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Live Text
-
Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0.
-
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0.
-
David Brooks (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by David Brooks (Bournemouth).
-
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
-
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth).
-
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
-
Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
-
Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
-
Foul by Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace).
-
David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith.
-
Substitute, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Cheick Doucouré.
-
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Joe Rothwell.
-
Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
