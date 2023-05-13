Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth: Eberechi Eze double earns Eagles victory

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace earned their 11th Premier League win of the season

Two fine strikes by Eberechi Eze earned Crystal Palace a Premier League victory over Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

Eze slammed home from six yards shortly before half time, before curling into the top corner following Michael Olise’s fine pass as the Palace number 10 made it 10 league goals this season.

Bournemouth offered little in a match between two sides safe from the prospect of relegation.

Palace remain 12th in the table, now four points above Bournemouth in 14th.

Victory ensured Palace completed the league double over Bournemouth, having won 2-0 at Vitality Stadium on 31 December.

That proved to be their final win under Patrick Vieira, who was dismissed after they failed to win any of their subsequent 12 top-flight matches.

It was a run which threatened the Eagles’ Premier League status, however their descent was halted by the appointment of Roy Hodgson and five wins from the last eight games.

The question is now whether the 75-year-old, contracted to the end of the season, will extend his second spell at Selhurst Park.

Eze shines again for Palace without threat of drop

A few weeks ago this game could have been earmarked as a relegation six-pointer. Instead, it was a low-stakes end-of-season meeting between two sides with their top-flight status secure.

This was clear in the way both teams started the match, serenaded with chants of “we are staying up” from the travelling fans in first 40 minutes, which could charitably be described as comfortable.

A Maradona turn by Palace defender Joel Ward on the 25-minute mark was indicative of a game between two sides now relishing playing without the lingering threat of the bottom three on their minds.

Joachim Andersen however appeared unaware Palace have little left to fight for, as he evaded a first-half red card following a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check after catching Jefferson Lerma in the face.

Palace roused themselves earlier, the quick and skilful wing play of Olise and Wilfried Zaha providing Bournemouth with plenty of problems, before Eze opened the scoring four minutes before the break.

Zaha spun inside, found Andre Ayew who teed up Eze six yards out for the midfielder to slam past Neto.

This was probably the only Premier League game with nothing riding on it, however that did not stop Eze showing again why, when fully fit, he is one of the division’s brightest midfielders – and his second goal was even better.

Olise earned his 10th Premier League assist of the season – a new record for a Palace player – as he played a lovely ball to Eze on the left who controlled, cut inside and thumped into the top-right corner.

More follows.

Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 21Johnstone 2Ward16Andersen6Guéhi3Mitchell 10Eze28Doucoure19Hughes 7It was9J Ayew11Zaha 21 Johnstone

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

10 Eze

28 Doucoure Substituted for McArthur at 81′ minutes

19 Hughes Substituted for Riedewald at 77′ minutes

7 It was

9 J Ayew

11 Zaha Substituted for Edward at 51′ minutes Substitutes 8 Sambi Nursing

13 Look

14 Math

17 Clyne

18 McArthur

22 Edward

26 Richards

29 Ahamada

44 Riedewald Bournemouth Formation 4-2-3-1 13Neto 6Mepham27Zabarnyi5Kelly18vineyard 8lerma14Rothwell 11Ouattara29Billing10Christie 9Solanke 13 Neto

6 Mepham

27 Zabarnyi

5 Kelly

18 vineyard Substituted for A Smith at 60′ minutes

8 lerma Booked at 90mins

14 Rothwell Substituted for L Cook at 81′ minutes

11 Ouattara Substituted for Anthony at 73′ minutes

29 Billing Substituted for Brooks at 60′ minutes Booked at 90mins

10 Christie Substituted for Moore at 60′ minutes

9 Solanke Substitutes 1 Travers

3 Stephens

4 L Cook

7 Brooks

15 A Smith

17 Stacey

21 Moore

25 year

32 Anthony Referee: Michael Salisbury Live Text Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0. Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 0. David Brooks (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by David Brooks (Bournemouth). Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth). Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth). Offside, Crystal Palace. Joachim Andersen tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth). Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick. Foul by Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace). David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Adam Smith. Substitute, Crystal Palace. James McArthur replaces Cheick Doucouré. Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Joe Rothwell. Attempt missed. Jairo Riedewald (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Crystal Palace Squad number21Player nameJohnstone Squad number2Player nameWard Squad number16Player nameAndersen Squad number6Player nameGuéhi Squad number3Player nameMitchell Squad number10Player nameEze Squad number28Player nameDoucoure Squad number19Player nameHughes Squad number7Player nameIt was Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew Squad number11Player nameZaha Squad number18Player nameMcArthur Squad number22Player nameEdward Squad number44Player nameRiedewald AFC Bournemouth Squad number13Player nameNeto Squad number6Player nameMepham Squad number27Player nameZabarnyi Squad number5Player nameKelly Squad number18Player namevineyard Squad number8Player namelerma Squad number14Player nameRothwell Squad number11Player nameOuattara Squad number29Player nameBilling Squad number10Player nameChristie Squad number9Player nameSolanke Squad number4Player nameL Cook Squad number7Player nameBrooks Squad number15Player nameA Smith Squad number21Player nameMoore Squad number32Player nameAnthony