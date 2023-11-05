Cuba Claims Gold in Women’s 4x400m Relay as Marileidy Paulino Makes Stunning Comeback

Cuba Takes Gold in Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay at Santiago-2023

Cuba emerged victorious in the women’s 4×400 meter relay at the Santiago-2023 athletics event, clinching the gold medal in a stunning display of athleticism. The star performer, Marileidy Paulino, showcased her incredible skills, leading to a memorable comeback and securing the silver for the Dominican Republic.

The race saw Cuban sprinters Daily Cooper, Rose Mary Almanza, Sahily Diago, and Lisneidy Veitía dominate much of the competition, ultimately sealing their victory with a remarkable time of three minutes and 33.15 seconds. This triumph marked Cuba’s seventh gold medal of the Santiago-2023 athletics, allowing them to take the lead in the overall medal tally.

However, the United States, also holding seven gold medals, still has a chance to surpass Cuba in the final event, the men’s 4×400 meter relay, as Cuba is not competing in this particular race.

Marileidy Paulino, the newly crowned world champion in the 400 meters, displayed her exceptional talent once again. Taking over the final Dominican relay in fifth place, Paulino accelerated past her rivals, swiftly securing the second position with a time of 3:34.27.

In addition to her impressive performance in the women’s 4×400 meter relay, Paulino has had a remarkable presence in Santiago-2023. She claimed two gold medals in the women’s 200 meters and the mixed 4×400 meter relay, along with a silver in the women’s 4×400 meter relay and a bronze in the women’s 4×100 meter relay.

The Brazilian team also put up a commendable fight, earning the bronze medal with a timing of 3:34.80.

As the Santiago-2023 athletics event comes to a close, all eyes are on the United States, eagerly awaiting the outcome of the men’s 4×400 meter relay to see if they can surpass Cuba and claim the top spot in the medal standings.

Share this: Facebook

X

