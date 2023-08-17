Cuba Falls 1-0 to Japan in Little League World Series Debut, Despite Strong Performance

Cuba’s Little League World Series debut ended in a narrow defeat to Japan, with Japan clinching a 1-0 victory. Despite allowing only one hit, the Cuban team failed to secure any runs, resulting in a disappointing loss.

The Cuban players received a warm welcome from the almost 8,000 spectators gathered at Volunteer Stadium, a typical show of appreciation for international teams in the tournament. However, it was noted that there were not many Cuban supporters in attendance. The few fans who did support Cuba occupied just a couple of rows on the side, adorned in red, white, and blue.

In contrast, the Japanese players were happily embraced by their parents after the win, whereas the Cuban boys had to rely on each other for support. The players’ families were unable to make the journey from Cuba to South Williamsport for the game, leaving the boys to rely on television coverage. Manager Vladimir Vargas expressed that despite the absence of their parents, the boys were extremely proud and their families were happy and proud of their participation.

Roberto Martinez, one of only two Cuban parents who made it to the game, revealed that he had not seen his son in “several months.” Martinez Jr. was Cuba’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, while his father watched from the stands, surrounded by unfamiliar faces. Martinez expressed his sadness at not being able to have more relatives present but acknowledged the difficulties of obtaining visas and the associated costs.

The Cuban team’s attendance at the tournament was made possible through discussions between Little League and the Cuban Baseball Federation during the Obama administration. Little League worked in collaboration with the Federal Office of Foreign Assets Control and the State Department to secure visas for the Cuban team, coaches, and managers. However, visas for the families of the players proved to be more challenging and expensive to obtain due to the required paperwork.

On the field, Japanese pitcher Hinata Uchikagi delivered an exceptional performance, striking out 13 batters and allowing only three walks in five innings before reaching his pitching limit. Akito Masuda continued the strong pitching for Japan in the sixth inning, preventing Cuba from scoring.

Hinata also played a crucial role in securing Japan’s victory with a go-ahead run in the first inning, driven by Yohei Yamaguchi’s power grounder to right field. Apart from their performance on the field, the Cuban team received support and well-wishes from several Cuban baseball players in the major leagues, including Adrián Morejón of the San Diego Padres, Raisel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves, and Yuli Gurriel of the Miami Marlins.

Reflecting on the experience, Pittsburgh pitcher Johan Oviedo, a Cuban native, emphasized the significance of the tournament for the young players and their development. He noted that in Cuba, the focus is always on winning, and this experience will undoubtedly contribute to the players’ growth. Houston’s José Abreu advised the Cuban team to approach their games with conviction and love, assuring them that regardless of the outcome in South Williamsport, they will be successful if they play with passion.

Although Cuba may have fallen short in their first game, their participation in the Little League World Series is an extraordinary achievement and a significant milestone for Cuban baseball. The team’s performance will continue to be closely watched, not only by their families but also by the baseball community, as they showcase their skills on an international stage.