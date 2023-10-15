Youth Baseball World Cup 5 concludes with victory for Cuba in Ankara

The Youth Baseball World Cup 5 came to an exciting end on Sunday, October 15th, in Ankara, Turkey, bringing good news for Cuban sports fans. The Cuban team attended the tournament with high expectations, given that their countrymen in the senior category were crowned world champions just a few months ago.

The qualifying stage of the tournament was a smooth ride for the Caribbean athletes, finishing with a perfect record of five wins and no losses. Reports from journalist Duanys Hernandez indicate that the Cuban players won ten sets and lost none, delivering six knockouts, three knockdowns, and one super knockout.

In the next phase of the tournament, known as the Super Ronda, the Cubans continued to showcase their dominance by defeating France, Chinese Taipei, and Mexico. However, the match against Mexico was remarkable as they were the only team able to take a set from the formidable Cuban youth players.

In the Grand Finale, the Cuban team faced France, who stood in their way of victory. Statistician Duanys Hernandez provided insights into the two contenders’ journey to the final. According to Hernandez, “Cuba finished with eight wins and no losses, scoring 16 sets for and conceding only one. They scored 134 runs and allowed 26, with a differential of +108. They also delivered eight strikes, four knockouts, and one super knockout.” On the other hand, he revealed that “France arrives with seven victories and one loss against Cuba, with 14 sets in favor and five against. They scored 78 runs and allowed 49, resulting in a differential of +29. They have also delivered four grouts.”

In an intense Grand Finale, the Cuban team took an early lead of six runs to three in the first set. However, France was not ready to hand over the crown so easily. The second set was a nail-biting encounter, but Cuba demonstrated their pedigree and secured victory with two runs to one in extra innings.

With their stunning performance, Cuba claimed the universal diadem in Baseball 5. It is clear that Baseball 5 has found its best place on the small island of Cuba.

In a country that often experiences sporting disappointments, this victory brought a ray of light to Cuban sports on October 15th.

For the full coverage of the thrilling final match, click here.

