Cuban Baseball Players Receive Promised Payment After World Baseball Classic Participation

Cuban Baseball Players Receive Promised Payment for Participation in World Baseball Classic

In a significant development for Cuban baseball players, the promised payment for their participation in the V World Baseball Classic has been successfully deposited into their bank accounts. Organizers of the tournament fulfilled their agreement by depositing a sum of $25,600.00 USD to each athlete who deserved the bronze medal.

Unlike previous arrangements, the payment was executed directly to the players without the involvement of the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB). This fulfills a crucial agreement between the Cuban entity, tournament organizers, and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

“The athletes who represented Cuba have already had the money deposited in their accounts, both those residing abroad and those residing on the Island. Each Cuban baseball player received approximately $25,600 dollars,” revealed the Cuban Pelota website.

During the tournament, Cuban athletes provided their bank account details to the Major League Players Union. Four months later, they are now reaping the financial rewards of their outstanding performance in the competition at the highest level.

In a significant move, the players who represented Cuba received the same monetary benefits as athletes from other delegations. The Cuban Baseball Federation, Major League Baseball (MLB), and the United States Treasury Department signed an agreement that made this possible.

“MLB requested a license from OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) for Cuba to play with the same benefits as other players,” said Juan Reinaldo Pérez, president of the Cuban Baseball Federation.

Just before the tournament began, MLB announced the financial rewards that each participating team would receive. The announcement also included bonuses for winning respective groups and advancing to different phases of the competition.

As a team, Cuba accumulated a prize of $1.5 million dollars for reaching the semifinal phase of the competition. This substantial amount is a testament to their excellent performance throughout the tournament.

With the promised payment finally being delivered, Cuban baseball players can now embrace the financial recognition they rightfully deserve.

