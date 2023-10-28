Headline: Team Cuba’s Management Blunder Costs Them in Panamerican Games

The 19th Panamerican Games held in Santiago de Chile have highlighted another disappointing performance from the Cuban baseball team, as they finished in sixth place. Controversy arose during their match against the Dominican Republic team, with allegations of incorrect pitching management being the focal point.

Heading into the final inning with a narrow lead of four runs to three, many expected Frank Abel Alvarez, a highly-touted young pitcher, to take the mound and secure victory for Team Cuba. Alvarez’s potential has not gone unnoticed, as he was recently signed by the Chunichi Dragons, a professional baseball franchise in Japan.

However, instead of Alvarez, Carlos Juan Viera from Las Tunas was chosen to pitch. Unfortunately, Viera failed to maintain their advantage, allowing the Dominicans to score five runs and snatch the victory. This decision sparked widespread criticism, as many believed that Alvarez should have taken the mound instead.

In a surprising turn of events, it was revealed that the Cuban high command had made an egregious error in the official registration of Alvarez’s name. They mistakenly changed his last name to “Medina.” Violating the regulations, using the incorrect name would have resulted in a financial penalty. As a result, Alvarez was disqualified from playing, further adding to the criticism against the leadership of Team Cuba.

This blunder reflects poorly on the professionalism of the Cuban sports management. The underperformance of Team Cuba in international events is becoming a concerning trend, and this incident involving the talented Pinar del Río pitcher pushes the boundaries of acceptability.

As Cuban sports face another abyss, it is crucial to analyze and hold accountable the responsible parties for these ongoing management failures. Team Cuba’s baseball team has once again failed to live up to expectations in an international competition, leaving much to be desired. It is high time for a thorough evaluation and improvement in the administration of Cuban sports to prevent such debacles from happening again.

