Cuban Boxer Andy Cruz filed LAWSUIT

Cuban Boxer Andy Cruz Files Lawsuit Against Promoters for Financial Abuse

Andy Cruz, the Cuban boxer who recently made headlines with his impressive victories in his first two professional matches, is now involved in a legal battle against his promoters. According to reports from Boxing Scene, Cruz has filed a legal complaint against his promoters for financial abuse and breach of contract.

The Olympic champion of Tokyo 2020, Cruz, has accused his promoters, New Champions Promotions, LLC (NCP) and its president Jesse Rodríguez, of various counts including breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, and account and declaratory relief. The complaint alleges that Cruz was deceived and affected in his financial earnings, seeking damages exceeding $100,000.

The complaint is based on the claim that the promoters used tactics to seize Cruz’s money, with Matchroom Boxing also being implicated in the lawsuit. It alleges that the promoters failed to deliver the promised economic amounts to Cruz and took a larger percentage than what was agreed upon.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the promoters deviated from the initial agreement to promote Cruz and quickly engaged in a deal with Matchroom Boxing, a move that broke the original agreement.

The repeated actions by NCP have reportedly pushed Cruz to the breaking point, leading to the filing of the lawsuit. This legal battle comes at a critical time in Cruz’s professional career, posing a significant challenge to his bright future in the sport.

The Cuban boxer’s public image is now shrouded in a delicate issue, adding a new dimension to his already impressive journey in the world of professional boxing.