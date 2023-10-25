Cuban Boxers Shine at XIX Pan American Games: Progress of Men and Historic Victory for Women

Cuba Shines in Boxing Tournament at the XIX Pan American Games

Santiago de Chile- Cuba made significant progress in the boxing tournament at the XIX Pan American Games, with three men securing spots in the semifinals and a female boxer achieving her first victory at this level.

Arlen López (80 kg), Julio César La Cruz (92 kg), and Saidel Horta (57 kg) all secured bronze medals in their respective weight categories. Additionally, Legnis Calá (57 kg) made history by becoming the first female boxer from Cuba to win at this level.

Arlen, a two-time Olympic champion, put on a masterful performance against the Colombian Jhojan Caicedo, winning by RSC in the second round. Arlen expressed confidence in his skills and his readiness to sustain his performance throughout the tournament.

Julio, another two-time Olympic champion, had a less challenging task against the Chilean Andrés Salgado, whom he defeated 5-0. Julio acknowledged Salgado’s efforts but remained focused on his goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Saidel Horta’s victory had an added element of revenge as he defeated the Colombian Wilmar González, who had previously eliminated him in a previous competition. Despite facing adversity, including a controversial count against him, Horta emerged victorious with a 3-2 decision from the judges.

Legnis Calá made a significant impact by defeating the Mexican Jennifer Carrillo, a silver medalist in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Calá’s strategy of using straight punches and maintaining distance proved successful against her opponent.

Next, Calá will compete against the Venezuelan Omailyn Alcalá in the bronze medal match. As she celebrated her victory, Calá acknowledged the crucial role played by her coaches, including Nardo Mestre, the first coach who trained her.

The Cuban boxing team has one more medal opportunity, as Fernando Arzola will compete against the Canadian Marcel Jerome Mouafo in the +92 kg weight category.

The Cuban boxers’ impressive performances at the XIX Pan American Games highlight their skill and determination as they strive for success in the world of boxing.

