Cuban Pitcher Yariel Rodríguez Released by Dragones de Chunichi, Opening Path to Major League Baseball

Cuban Pitcher Yariel Rodríguez Released by Japanese Club, Opens Door to Major Leagues

Cuban pitcher Yariel Rodríguez has been released by the Dragones de Chunichi club, marking the second player from the Cuban team at the V World Baseball Classic to break away from the island’s sports system. The Cuban regime announced that it would demand compensation of ten million dollars due to this decision.

The release of Rodríguez from the Japanese Professional Baseball League (NPB) team was announced on social media platform X by sports journalist Francys Romero. According to sources, Dominican agent Edgar Mercedes played a key role in negotiating Rodríguez’s release.

With his release from Chunichi Dragons, Rodríguez is now eligible to request free agency. As a player over 25 years old and having played more than six seasons in international baseball, he is not subject to the restrictions of international signings. This opens up the possibility for him to sign with a Major League team.

Several international scouts have predicted that Rodríguez could sign a five-year contract worth between 50 and 70 million dollars, considering his skills, repertoire of pitches, and impressive resume. The Cuban pitcher’s fastball velocity remains at 93-96 miles per hour, with occasional bursts of close to 98 mph. Scouts have also praised his slider and splitter as formidable weapons on the mound.

Rodríguez had a strong showing as Cuba’s starting pitcher in the World Baseball Classic, catching the attention of baseball experts. However, days after the tournament ended, he broke away from his contract with Chunichi Dragons and flew to the Dominican Republic, where he has been training since.

The Cuban Baseball Federation threatened Rodríguez with a million-dollar lawsuit for breaching the agreed terms between the team, the athlete, and the federation. However, baseball representative Joe Cubas stated that the power over Rodríguez lies with the Japanese team he was contracted with, not the Cuban Baseball Federation. Cubas explained that the Cuban Federation does not have any agreements with Major League Baseball, and any charges against the player would only be valid within Cuba.

If an agreement can be reached to release Rodríguez from the Japanese team, he will have the opportunity to sign with a Major League team and pursue his dreams in the highest level of professional baseball.

