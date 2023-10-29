Cuban Slugger Cesar Prieto Thriving in LIDOM, Talks Rivalry with Licey Tigers

Cuban slugger Cesar Prieto, an important player in the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system, has joined the Cibaeñas Eagles in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). Prieto recently spoke to the media about his experience in the winter ball and discussed the intense rivalry with the Licey Tigers.

Prieto has quickly become one of the standout players of the nascent 2023-24 LIDOM season, thanks to his timely hits. Speaking to various media outlets, he expressed his excitement about joining the Eagles and asked for good health to continue contributing to the team’s success.

“The competition has been as expected, there is a good level, and we are healthy, thank God,” Prieto highlighted about his time in the Dominican Republic.

In LIDOM, Prieto has played six games so far, recording six hits, three doubles, three RBIs, two walks, and one stolen base. His performance has been noteworthy, and he has quickly become a key player for the Eagles.

When asked about the rivalry with the Licey Tigers, Prieto described it as intense but controllable. He mentioned that the fans in the Dominican Republic live for this rivalry, and as players, they go out on the field to put on a good show.

Regarding Prieto’s stay with the Cibaeñas Eagles, no specific details have been revealed by either the team or the St. Louis Cardinals, despite his consistent presence in the games. Prieto mentioned that discussions are ongoing regarding the duration of his time in LIDOM, emphasizing that the decision made in the long term will be the best one.

To conclude his statement, Prieto sent a clear message to the Cibaeña fans, saying, “Keep trusting Cesar Prieto. I’m going to do well, and I always give 100% in every game.”

It remains to be seen how Prieto’s presence will continue to impact the Cibaeñas Eagles throughout the LIDOM season, but his performance so far certainly indicates a promising future for him and the team.

