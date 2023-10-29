Home » Cuban Slugger Cesar Prieto Thriving in LIDOM, Talks Rivalry with Licey Tigers
Sports

Cuban Slugger Cesar Prieto Thriving in LIDOM, Talks Rivalry with Licey Tigers

by admin
Cuban Slugger Cesar Prieto Thriving in LIDOM, Talks Rivalry with Licey Tigers

Cuban slugger Cesar Prieto, an important player in the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system, has joined the Cibaeñas Eagles in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM). Prieto recently spoke to the media about his experience in the winter ball and discussed the intense rivalry with the Licey Tigers.

Prieto has quickly become one of the standout players of the nascent 2023-24 LIDOM season, thanks to his timely hits. Speaking to various media outlets, he expressed his excitement about joining the Eagles and asked for good health to continue contributing to the team’s success.

“The competition has been as expected, there is a good level, and we are healthy, thank God,” Prieto highlighted about his time in the Dominican Republic.

In LIDOM, Prieto has played six games so far, recording six hits, three doubles, three RBIs, two walks, and one stolen base. His performance has been noteworthy, and he has quickly become a key player for the Eagles.

When asked about the rivalry with the Licey Tigers, Prieto described it as intense but controllable. He mentioned that the fans in the Dominican Republic live for this rivalry, and as players, they go out on the field to put on a good show.

Regarding Prieto’s stay with the Cibaeñas Eagles, no specific details have been revealed by either the team or the St. Louis Cardinals, despite his consistent presence in the games. Prieto mentioned that discussions are ongoing regarding the duration of his time in LIDOM, emphasizing that the decision made in the long term will be the best one.

See also  Afghanistan and the race of good mayors - Comment

To conclude his statement, Prieto sent a clear message to the Cibaeña fans, saying, “Keep trusting Cesar Prieto. I’m going to do well, and I always give 100% in every game.”

It remains to be seen how Prieto’s presence will continue to impact the Cibaeñas Eagles throughout the LIDOM season, but his performance so far certainly indicates a promising future for him and the team.

You may also like

VALLE DEI SEGNI WINE TRAIL 2023

Audio commentary: Ostrava–Jablonec 0:1, Baník lost for the...

Jorge Martin won the MotoGP Grand Prix of...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Defeats Thai Team 3-0...

First win for Cagliari in Serie A after...

[Fototifo] Potenza-Sorrento 2023-24 | Sports People

Chelsea Suffers Defeat at the Hands of Brentford...

Tragedy in British hockey. After neck pain, he...

Ronald Acuña Jr. Wins 20th Edition of Luis...

‘We Run for Women’ returns, the race against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy