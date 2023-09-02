Cuban Triple Jumper LIADAGMIS Povea Takes Third Place at Zurich Athletic Meeting 2023

Cuban athlete LIADAGMIS Povea secured a third-place finish in the triple jump at the Weltklasse Athletic Meeting in Zurich 2023, marking Cuba’s best result in the eleventh stop of the Diamond League. Povea, who finished sixth in the XIX World Athletics Championships in Budapest 2023, achieved a jump of 14.73 meters. The event was dominated by the world record holder and recent world champion, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas, who set four records over 15 meters, with her best jump measuring 15.15 meters. Povea had only one fouled attempt out of her six jumps. She began with a jump of 14.21 meters and then recorded jumps of 14.73, 12.79, 14.38, and 14.73 meters, placing her in the top three, behind Rojas and Jamaican athlete Shanieka Ricketts. Leyanis, who won bronze in Budapest, finished in fourth place with a jump of 14.62 meters in the third round. Povea’s coach Ricardo Ponce expressed satisfaction with her performance, stating that most of the athletes seemed exhausted, possibly due to the proximity of the world championship. Ponce also mentioned that Povea should focus on recharging before the League final and preparing for the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. In the high jump event, Cuban athlete Luis Enrique Zayas finished in seventh place after failing to clear a height of 2.28 meters. The Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim won the event with a jump of 2.35 meters. Other notable results included victories by Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands in the 400 meter hurdles and Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic in the javelin throw. Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won with a jump of 6.00 meters, and Shericka Jackson from Jamaica and Noah Lyles from the United States emerged as winners in the 200 meters. The event also saw Danielle Williams from Jamaica claiming victory in the 100 hurdles.

Related