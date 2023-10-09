Cuban Volleyball Team Defeats Iran in Pre-Olympic Tournament

Cuban Volleyball Team Beats Iran in Pre-Olympic Tournament

Havana – The Cuban volleyball team emerged victorious against Iran today in the pre-Olympic tournament held in Brazil. Despite no longer having any chance of qualifying for the upcoming Olympics, the team still had hopes of securing a ticket next year through the world ranking.

In another exciting match, Brazil secured a win against the reigning world champion, Italy, also in five sets. Along with the unexpected success of the German team, both Brazil and Germany have now secured direct tickets to the event in Paris.

Unlike their counterparts, the Cuban team faced defeats against Brazil and Germany with records of 6-0 and 6-1, respectively. However, they managed to accumulate five victories over Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Iran, Italy, and Qatar.

Under the leadership of coach Jesús Cruz, the Cuban team clinched victory with partial scores of 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 25-13, and 15-9. They excelled in attack, blocking, and points per service but made more errors compared to their opponents.

Jesús Herrera, the left-handed opposite player, led the Caribbean offense with an impressive 21 points, followed by Marlon Yant and Miguel Ángel López. The top scorer of the match was the Iranian player Amin Esmaeilnez with 22 points.

In group B of the pre-Olympic tournament, the United States and Japan secured their tickets to the Olympics, while in group C, Poland and Canada emerged as winners. The other teams that have qualified for the Olympic event will be determined upon the conclusion of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

Despite not being able to qualify for the upcoming Olympics, the Cuban volleyball team’s performance in the pre-Olympic tournament showcases their strength and determination. They will now focus on improving their world ranking in order to secure a spot in next year’s competition.

