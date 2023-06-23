Cuban: We want Kyrie Irving to stay but no predictions, lesson learned…

Mark Cuban, volcanic owner of the Dallas Mavericks, talks about the priorities of the next offseason on the market, starting with Kyrie Irving.

“We want him to stay here, and we hope he feels the same way, but this time I won’t make any predictions. I learned my lesson last year,” Cuban explains, referring to Jalen Brunson’s non-confirmation.

Tonight the Mavs are back in the Lottery, with pick N.10: “It’s the fourth time since I bought the team. Sure, it wasn’t what we thought for last year’s team, but we’re here now and we’re excited about the possibility of improving the group.”

The main objective is a reinforcement under the backboards: “We need a center who knows how to protect the iron, and also athletes capable of rebounding from wing and guard positions”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

