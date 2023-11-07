Home » Cuba’s Performance at the Pan American Games: A Day of Glory or Disappointment?
Cuba’s Performance at the Pan American Games: A Day of Glory or Disappointment?

Cuba’s Performance at the Pan American Games: A Day of Glory or Disappointment?

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel celebrated the 30th gold medal of the Cuban delegation at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. The women’s 4×400 relay contributed to this victory, and Díaz-Canel called it “a day of glory for the country.” With this achievement, Cuba was able to secure fifth place in the overall medal table, an improvement from their sixth-place finish in Lima 2019. The Cuban delegation’s performance in the Pan American Games officially concluded on Sunday morning.

The Cuban athletes secured a total of 69 medals, including 30 gold, 22 silver, and 17 bronze. Despite this accomplishment, Colombia, who obtained 101 total medals, remained in sixth place. Cuba’s fifth-place finish is a historic achievement, as it is the same place they secured in the IV Pan American Games in Sao Paulo in 1963.

However, the overall decline of Cuban sports in the Pan American Games has been notable, both in the collection of titles and in the medal table. The United States once again dominated the competition, with Brazil, Mexico, and Canada also ahead of Cuba in the rankings. The underperformance in baseball and boxing, combined with the departure of several athletes, including Pan American bronze medalist Yoao Illas, adds a somber tone to the overall result.

Despite the challenges and areas for improvement, Díaz-Canel remains optimistic about the future of Cuban sports, stating that there is “a lot of future for Cuban sports. ” Despite the setbacks, the 30th gold medal and the fifth-place finish demonstrate the resilience and potential of Cuban athletes on the international stage.

