Cubs Exercise Options for Kyle Hendricks and Yan Gomes for 2024 MLB Season

Chicago Cubs Make Decisions on Veteran Players Facing Free Agency MLB 2024

The Chicago Cubs organization has recently made decisions regarding two of their veteran players as they face Free Agency MLB 2024.

After a successful 2023 season where the Cubs finished with a record above .500 for the first time since 2019, they failed to make it to the MLB Postseason since 2020 due to the shortened calendar caused by social isolation measures.

In recent days, the Cubs have been active in free agency. On November 4th, one of their top pitchers, Marcus Stroman, decided to leave the option he had with the club. This leaves the Cubs with the possibility of relying on Kyle Hendricks as one of their Aces in the starting rotation. The organization has opted to retain Hendricks by exercising the club option, along with Brazilian catcher Yan Gomes.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the Chicago Cubs have exercised the club option of $16.5 million for Kyle Hendricks, a 33-year-old veteran who has been with the team since his debut in 2014. Hendricks brings valuable experience to the team, having already won a World Series championship ring in 2016 and receiving votes for the Cy Young and MVP awards.

Yan Gomes, on the other hand, has signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Cubs. The agreement includes a $6 million option for 2024, along with a $1 million buyout.

Spotrac.com projects that by 2024, the Chicago Cubs’ salary will amount to $145.9 million, making it the seventh-highest in the Majors.

With these decisions, the Chicago Cubs are setting their sights on the upcoming MLB 2024 season, aiming to build a strong team that can challenge for a spot in the postseason once again.

