Cueva lost his temper after leaving Alianza Lima: “Those clowns disappear”

The former ’10’ of Alianza Lima, Christian Cueva, took to social media to break his silence following the announcement of his departure for the 2024 season. Cueva, who will not be part of coach Alejandro Restrepo’s plans for the upcoming season, must return to his club, Al Fateh, in Saudi Arabia.

In a series of powerful messages on social media, Cueva expressed his determination to come back stronger. “They will see me come back,” he wrote, a statement that quickly went viral among fans of the blue and white team. However, he also expressed his frustration, stating, “Of course, everyone who is within the club that I love will always be rice pudding and will disappear quickly.”

Cueva continued to make hurtful publications, saying, “Always grateful to you my lord, I know that you put everything in its place, but please disappear all those clowns. I did not win my things in a raffle. Amen.”

The 32-year-old midfielder did not have a good season in 2023 with Alianza Lima and was heavily criticized by fans, specialists, and former Peruvian soccer players. His lack of play and indiscipline contributed to a decrease in his market value from 2.5 million euros to 550 thousand euros.

The gloomy departure of Christian Cueva from Alianza Lima has left fans wondering about the future of the talented midfielder. As he prepares to return to Al Fateh, it remains to be seen if he can regain his form and make a successful comeback.

