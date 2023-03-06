



Cui Jing defeated Zhou Hongyu and won the 5th SENKO CUP World Women’s Go Championship

On March 5th, the 5th SENKO CUP World Women’s Go Championship and Runner-up Final was held in JapanSouth Korea’s “Queen” Cui Jing won the championship for the first time by defeating China‘s Zhou Hongyu with 9th dan and 198 hands, winning the championship for the first time and winning the championship prize of 10 million yen (about 508,000 yuan).

Zhou Hongyu won the runner-up and a bonus of 3 million yen, and Japan’s Ueno Aisaki fourth-dan won the third place and a bonus of 1 million yen after defeating the Japanese genius girl Nakao Sumire third-dan.





Cui Jing VS Zhou Hongyu in the final of the 5th SENKO CUP World Women’s Go Strongest Championship and Runner-up

In the final of the championship and runner-up, Zhou Hongyu played black against Cui Jing. The situation in the first 100 moves was very tight, and no one opened the gap. In the second half of the game, the situation began to heat up. Zhou Hongyu’s lower right step “retreat” seemed loose. Cui Jing took advantage of the situation and launched a entanglement attack on the black chess after pulling out from the middle abdomen. The black chess situation fell into a disadvantageous position.





Zhou Hongyu Sixth Duan





Cui Jing Jiuduan

Afterwards, although Zhou Hongyu caught Cui Jing’s problematic hand twice to narrow the gap in the situation, he was finally defeated by the attack of the Queen of Korea. Cui Jing also won the championship trophy after winning two runner-ups in this event.





Ueno Aisami defeated Nakao Sumire in the third and fourth place finals

In the finals of the third and fourth place, Ueno Aisami and Nakao Sumire, who held the white game, also struggled for about 120 moves before the white team gained an advantage, and finally won the middle game and won the third place.





(Qujiang)

