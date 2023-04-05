Original title: Cui Yongxi scored 23 points and 8 rebounds. Jones only scored 1 point. Jilin lost to Guangzhou and suffered a 5-game losing streak

At 19:35 on April 4th, Beijing time, the last round of the regular season of the CBA League, the Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank men’s basketball team played at the home court of the Guangzhou Longshi men’s basketball team. Jones was in poor form and only played half of the game. The Jilin team lost to the Guangzhou team 87-104 and suffered a 5-game losing streak.

Jilin team Jiang Weize 20 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Jiang Yuxing 13 points, Liu Tianyi 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. The Guangzhou team Bell had 13 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks, Chen Yingjun had 11 points, 7 rebounds, 12 assists and 2 steals, Cui Yongxi had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Zhu Mingzhen had 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Mason had 20 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

The Jilin men’s basketball team suffered a four-game losing streak before, and the league ranking fell all the way to 11th. The Guangzhou Long-Lions men’s basketball team has improved recently. In the last round, it even suppressed the defending champion Liaoning men’s basketball team, and the ranking also rushed to the 9th place.

After the opening, the two teams played evenly on the scene. The Jilin team had Jiang Yuxing and Jiang Weize as the main attackers, and Jones felt bad in the first quarter. Cui Yongxi of the Guangzhou team continued his recent excellent state, making 2 three-pointers in the first 3 shots. Guangzhou team 24-21 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Jones still felt cold, and he only scored 1 point in the first half. Jones’s sluggish state also made Jilin fans very worried. The Guangzhou team relies on more scoring points and is better offensively than the Jilin team. At the end of the first half, Guangzhou team 50-46.

Changing sides to fight again, the Jilin team scored 5 points first. But soon Chen Yingjun led the Guangzhou team to stabilize the rhythm and opened up the point difference again. Jones did not play again, and the Jilin team could only rely on the all-Chinese lineup to fight. In the third quarter, the Guangzhou team won by 9 points. In the final quarter, the Jilin team replaced Jiang Weize, Jiang Yuxing and other main players early. After all, the ranking of eleventh is not unacceptable. In the end, the Jilin team lost to the Guangzhou team 87-104.

