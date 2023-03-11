Original title: Cui Yongxi 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals

On March 11th, Beijing time, in the 33rd round of the CBA regular season, the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team played at home and faced the challenge of the Guangzhou Long-Lions Men’s Basketball Team. The match started at 19:30. The North Control team maintained the lead in the first three quarters, once leading by 16 points, but was reversed by the Guangzhou team in the fourth quarter, and finally lost 93-98, suffering a 5-game losing streak.

The scores in the four quarters are: 22-14, 35-36, 14-13, 22-35 (Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team is in front)

In terms of player data, Zou Yuchen of the North Control team had 4 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, Yu Changdong had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Liao Sanning had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals, Allen had 18 points, 6 assists and 2 steals, and Zhang Fan had 31 points. Guangzhou team Li Yanzhe had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, Bell had 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks, Chen Yingjun had 13 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals, Zhu Mingzhen had 9 points and 4 rebounds, Cui Yongxi had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals, Mason had 28 points, 6 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals broken.

The Guangzhou team rebounded strongly in the third stage. In addition to losing to the league leader Zhejiang in the first round of the third stage, they won a wave of three consecutive victories, including a 101-87 victory over Beijing Enterprises, a 113-100 victory over Tongxi, and a 98-98- 77 wins in Tianjin. In these few card battles that may determine the tickets for the playoffs, the Guangzhou team won all of them, showing the technical characteristics of Guo Shiqiang leading the team to fight tough battles. The Beikong team lost consecutively in the third stage, losing to Jiangsu, Guangzhou, Guangsha, and Shanxi successively. Basically, there is only theoretical hope of advancing to the playoffs. Hitting the playoffs every year and falling in the last few rounds every year, it is estimated that the Beijing Enterprises Club will have a high probability of not renewing Marbury, whose coaching performance is not satisfactory.

After opening. Zhang Fan felt hot and scored 5 points in a row. Cui Yongxi scored a layup with the ball, and Beijing Enterprises 5-2. Zou Yuchen made a hook shot and scored. Li Yanzhe made 2 free throws after making a foul. Zhang Fan received an assist from Allen and hit a three-pointer with a jumper. Two minutes later, Zhang Fan, who was feeling hot, hit another 3-pointer! Seeing Zhang Fan hitting consecutive three-pointers, Guangzhou team coach Guo Shiqiang also frowned, obviously not satisfied with his team’s perimeter defense. Mason received an assist from Chen Yingjun and scored a layup with the ball, Guangzhou 9-17. With 1 minute left, Zhang Fan made a three-pointer and still scored! At the end of the first quarter, the North Control team led 22-14.

In the second quarter, Mason and Liao Sanning scored 2 points each. Mason was very active during this period of time. Not only did he score frequently, but he also provided assists to his teammates many times. With 9 minutes left, Liao Sanning received an assist from Sun Tonglin and scored a layup with the ball. Yu Changdong scored 5 points in a row and once again helped the North Control team lead by 8 points. In the middle of the second quarter, Cui Yongxi scored a jumper. After Chen Yingjun steals Gordon, he scores in a one-stop attack. Allen assisted Li Weihao for a slam dunk. At the end of the first half, the North Control team 57-50.

Changing sides to fight again, Zhang Fan received an assist from Allen, dribbled the ball and scored a layup. The two teams made consecutive mistakes. Liao Sanning made a layup with the ball and was blocked by Bell. Allen scored three consecutive mid-range offenses, and Zhang Fan made 2 free throws after fouling. Chen Yingjun made a jumper and hit the net with a three-pointer. Mason assisted Cui Yongxi for a dunk. At the end of the three quarters, the North Control team 71-63. Both teams scored very low in this quarter, and their offensive efficiency was not satisfactory.

In the last quarter of the game, after Zou Yuchen made a foul, he made two free throws. Cui Yongxi and Mason hit consecutive 3-pointers. Zhang Fan scored a jumper. After Yu Changdong made a foul, he made two free throws, and in the next round Yu Changdong scored a jumper. Li Yanzhe received a pass from Mason, scored and caused a foul, but unfortunately no penalty was added. Liao Sanning made too much defensive action and was called a violation. Mason executed a free throw and made one of two free throws. Liu Yancheng hit a 3-pointer, and the Guangzhou team took the lead by 3 points! Mason scored 4 points in a row. When the North Control team was chasing the score, Li Yanzhe carried Zou Yuchen to score another 2 points. Cui Yongxi scored another 3 points! The Guangzhou team entered the last minute with a 6-point advantage. With 22 seconds left, Cui Yongxi scored another crucial 2 points! In the end, the Guangzhou team successfully completed the reversal and won 98-93. It won 4 consecutive victories and also gave the North Control team 5 consecutive losses.

Both starting lineups:

Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team: Zhang Fan, Liao Sanning, Yu Changdong, Zou Yuchen, Allen

Guangzhou Dragon Lions Men’s Basketball Team: Li Yanzhe, Bell, Zhu Mingzhen, Cui Yongxi, Chen YingjunReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: