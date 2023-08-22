Culinary journey to Vesterålen, the Norwegian archipelago north of the Arctic Circle

In the northernmost part of Nordland County are the Vesterålen, a group of islands in Northern Norway which are the ideal destination for all nature, food and adventure enthusiasts. Why? Thanks to their perfect location for outdoor experiences, wildlife encounters and an unforgettable culinary experience, of course.

Discovering Vesterålen, the Norwegian archipelago north of the Arctic Circle

You walk through breathtaking landscapes, marvel at the majestic presence of whales, elk and other wildlife or chase the Northern Lights, and then end your journey with a meal that tells the story of Vesterålen. Food that tells the extraordinary culture and nature of the region, local, sustainable and seasonal food according to the most ancient traditions. In Vesterålen you can embark on a unique sensory journey, where nature and unique flavors intertwine to create an unforgettable adventure.

The abundance of land and sea

Vesterålen’s culinary identity is profoundly rooted in the land and sea, with a strong focus on locally sourced ingredients. Game meat from the region, including moose, reindeer and starling, adds a distinctive touch to traditional recipes and shows the close connection between people and the wild. Not to forget the lamb from Vesterålen, known for its tender and juicy meat.

Being an archipelago, unsurprisingly, fish plays an important role in Vesterålen and coastal waters offer a treasure trove of delicious fish. Sigerfjord Arctic trout is an unmistakable delicacy, along with the famous fish balls, a traditional dish loved by the inhabitants for generations.

In this lush region, the kitchen also pays homage to the lush landscape, with picking berries and mushrooms and enjoying fresh vegetables and herbs. Each season brings a new set of flavors that spill onto the plates of eager diners, while also exemplifying the natural treasures surrounding Vesterålen.

Where flavors dance in harmony with nature

In the heart of Vesterålen lies the rinomata Kvitnes Gård. This charming 19th-century working farm is the perfect starting point for your culinary adventure. Upon entering Kvitnes Gård, you are greeted by chef Halvar Ellingsen, whose passion for local produce and culinary traditions is tangible.

Food is the gateway to understanding the soul of a region. Through our culinary creations, we share our love for Vesterålen and its unique offerings, says Ellingsen.

Born and raised in a family with a strong propensity for harvesting from nature, Ellingsen developed a great appreciation for the value of the ingredients that thrived in his environment, thus forming the ideological basis of Kvitnes.

The journey to arrive at a meal doesn’t begin when the food is prepared in our kitchen. It takes years of preparation: good compost, nutritious soil, healthy feed, the right weather conditions, gentle harvesting and respectful felling, he explains.

At Kvitnes Gård, every meal is one celebration of the region’s culinary wealth, as the ingredients used come from the farm or from partners in the area. With around an acre of fields planted with vegetables and a variety of animals such as sheep, pigs, cows, goats, ducks and chickens, the love for locally sourced ingredients shines through, allowing guests to experience a true connection to nature.

The culinary history of nature

L’autunno a Vesterålen offre un fascinating mix of nature and culture, inviting visitors to embark on a holistic journey that engages all the senses. This unique destination celebrates the heart and soul through a dining experience that weaves together tales of people, the land, and their deep connection to nature.

By combining culinary experiences with active and enriching encounters, visitors can fully immerse yourself in the northern beauty of Norway. Tasting the region’s local delicacies not only allows travelers to taste the essence of Vesterålen, but also supports the local community. While guests delight in the flavors of land and sea, they contribute to the preservation of this pristine environment.

Autumn is a unique time to experience Vesterålen’s exquisite menu, enchanting scenery and rich culture, promising to leave an indelible mark on all who embark on this unforgettable journey.

