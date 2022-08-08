Cultural relics are also crazy | “shuttlecock gymnastics” in the Han Dynasty, ancient “women’s football”… Learn about hardcore ancient fitness?

Today (August 8) is my country’s 14th “National Fitness Day”. You are still using your mobile phone, how long have you not been exercising? In fact, in ancient my country, there were not only a variety of exercise methods, but also countless “fitness experts”, such as the Han Dynasty dancers who danced “shuttlecock gymnastics” in the Compendium of Materia Medica, the ancient “women’s football” with such masters… Weightlifter” and “Swimmer”. After reading this, don’t you put down your phone quickly and “move” with the cultural relics.

