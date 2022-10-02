Home Sports Cured by Maradona with the match in the mud of Acerra, arrested for drug dealing
Cured by Maradona with the match in the mud of Acerra, arrested for drug dealing

Cured by Maradona with the match in the mud of Acerra, arrested for drug dealing

Luca Quarto stopped in Bellaria, the Pibe de Oro in 1985 played in the mud in Acerra to raise funds for him

For him Diego Maradona played in the mud. It was March 18, 1985 and he played for a charity match on a small pitch in the outskirts of Acerra El Pibe de Oro. He allegedly financed a delicate operation for a one-year-old child who had to be operated on the palate in Switzerland. His name is Luca Quarto, now he is 38 years old and is back in the news because he was arrested by the carabinieri on Friday night in Bellaria Igea Marina for selling cocaine. At home, 50 grams of cocaine, a precision slingbar, packaging material and 5,000 in cash were confiscated, which the investigators classified as illicit gains for the drug dealing activity. Pending the trial, scheduled for October 24, Luca Quarto will remain under house arrest and his citizenship income has been revoked.

The statue and the tv

In place of the pitch today in Acerra there is a park with a statue dedicated to Maradona in memory of that game in the mud. Luca Quarto himself, who had grown up, was also a protagonist on TV to tell his story: “Maradona is like a father to me” he revealed in 2002 when he was a guest of Maria De Filippi in “There is mail for you” and met his own Maradona. Luca Quarto lived in Rimini with his mother. His father Gennaro was the victim of a Camorra ambush.

October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 11:42)

