For him Diego Maradona played in the mud. It was March 18, 1985 and he played for a charity match on a small pitch in the outskirts of Acerra El Pibe de Oro. He allegedly financed a delicate operation for a one-year-old child who had to be operated on the palate in Switzerland. His name is Luca Quarto, now he is 38 years old and is back in the news because he was arrested by the carabinieri on Friday night in Bellaria Igea Marina for selling cocaine. At home, 50 grams of cocaine, a precision slingbar, packaging material and 5,000 in cash were confiscated, which the investigators classified as illicit gains for the drug dealing activity. Pending the trial, scheduled for October 24, Luca Quarto will remain under house arrest and his citizenship income has been revoked.