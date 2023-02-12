



That of the sports marketing (sport marketing in English) is a particularly complex sector, just like all marketing sectors.

To better define it, it may be useful to understand what exactly is meant by marketing; it is an English term that is generally left unchanged in Italian as well (there is no term in our language that fully conveys its meaning); with it we indicate a branch of the economy that deals with the study of a certain market and the interaction between the latter and the users of the companies that belong to this sector.

Sports marketing is therefore a branch of marketing that aims to promote certain goods and services related to a specific sporting activity and, at the same time, deals with the promotion of the type of sport in question.

How is sports marketing done?

There are different ways to do sports marketing that we can group into three strategic ways: sports sponsorship, personalized sports gadgets, Brand spokesperson (perhaps better known with the English expression of brand ambassador). Let us briefly analyze these three strategies.

Sports sponsorship – It is probably the most well-known sports marketing strategy ever and to which many companies allocate large budgets of their budget. There are several ways of doing sports sponsorship; let’s take a couple of examples in reference to one of the most popular sports, football. A well-known example is that of the so-called “official sponsor”; this is for example the case of the X brand that appears on the shirts of Serie A or Serie B players. Another case is that of the “technical sponsor”; in this case the company produces and supplies essential equipment for the activity of the sponsored entity. A sports sponsorship, especially in the case of popular sports and at the top level, requires very large investments.

Custom Sports Gadgets – It is one of the best known forms of sports marketing and which in recent years is becoming increasingly used by companies; a certain brand is advertised through sports-related gadgets such as, for example, customized water bottles with logo, gym bags, sweatbands, trekking backpacks, technical clothing, t-shirts, high visibility vests, socks, slippers, caps, saddle covers, towels, sunglasses, etc. The strategy of personalized gadgets is used in many fields, not only in sport, and is considered one of the most effective forms of advertising ever.

Brand spokesperson – That of the spokesperson of the Brand (brand ambassador) is a sports marketing strategy that is becoming increasingly used by large companies; as you can easily guess, the sports brand ambassador is a very popular figure in the sports field who performs the task of promoting a specific company by encouraging people to buy the products or services it provides. In addition to the characteristic of popularity, which is fundamental to this form of marketing, is the requirement of credibility; in fact, a not very credible spokesperson, no matter how famous, can be not only useless, but even counterproductive from a market point of view. A clarification: the figure of the brand ambassador should not be confused with that of the testimonial, even if obviously these are two figures that have points in common. In fact, a brand ambassador is characterized by a medium-long term relationship with the company, while the figure of the testimonial is generally limited to a generally rather short period of time, or even to a particular event. A rather well-known and recent example of a brand ambassador is that of the football champion Cristiano Ronaldo, spokesperson for the DAZN brand.