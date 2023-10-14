Curious goal in Olomouc. Inspired by a doll? Not at all, the shooter refuses

Antonín Panenka’s legendary dribble has already been tried by many footballers. However, such a backstage area is practically not seen in hockey stadiums. Olomouc striker Rok Macuh, however, decided to play against Hradec Králové in the 10th round of the extra league and succeeded when he equalized 1:1 with a penalty in the second period. The Roosters eventually lost to Mounfield 2:1 after separate raids, but the unconventional goal was still worth it for them. They scored for the fourth time in a row.

