The final for the third and fourth place of the World Cup underway on the ice in Ottawa did not end as we all hoped for the Italy of curling. The Azzurri were defeated 11-3 by Switzerland, thus finishing in fourth place, after being beaten in the semi-final by Scotland during the night. Italy was never in the game, and only after finding themselves down 8-0, after five ends, did they manage to score the first points of a match without history. The blue quartet, made up of Joël Retornaz (Fiamme Oro), Sebastiano Arman (Fiamme Oro), Amos Mosaner (Fiamme Oro) and Mattia Giovanella (Fiamme Gialle), failed to bring home the historic bronze medal won in the past edition of the world championship review. Today’s is the second best result ever at a World Championship in 26 participations. Once the men’s world championship is over, attention will now focus on the mixed doubles world tournament, scheduled in Gangneung, South Korea, from 22 to 29 April.