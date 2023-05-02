Curly injured his thigh muscle and will not help Hoffenheim for some time

14
The 31-year-old full-back or midfielder in Leipzig left the game in the 69th minute. Hoffenheim lost 0:1 and is 14th in the table, two points ahead of the relegation zone. There are four rounds left until the end of the German league season.
Kadeřábek played in 28 competitive matches this season, scored two goals and added one assist.
We wish you a speedy recovery, Pavel!#TSG will be without Pavel Kaderabek until further notice. The defender picked up a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh in the match against Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/w2ziYV6g8v
— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) May 2, 2023
