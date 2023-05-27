Thank you a “Curon”the Netflix TV series set in Curon Venosta, the valley of Lake Resia (from which it emerges the impressive bell tower) has turned into one of the most popular destinations in northern Italy during the summer. There are so many things to do, between walking, cycling and water sports.

Curon in Val Venosta, 5 things to do and see around the lake

Val Venosta, where the suggestive Lake Resia is located, is perfect for lovers of outdoor activities in the midst of nature. You can go on long bike rides, scenic treks or trips to enchanting places. And if you prefer water sports, the Curon bell tower lake is perfect for try kitesurfing.

1. By bike or on foot around Lake Resia

Lake Resia, the largest in South Tyrol, is bordered by a path (sometimes paved and some dirt) of 15.2 kilometers. To reach it you have to follow the signs for Passo di Resia and park your car near the dam, but theoretically you can start from all the villages located around the lake. The route is long but quite simple, has a vertical drop of just 44 kilometers and is suitable for the whole family, even if the last part (which winds through the woods above the lake) has several ups and downs. The itinerary is characterized by beautiful panoramic points and stretches totally immersed in greenery: a perfect trip to complete both on foot and by bicycle. At some point on the hike, of course, you pass next to the submerged bell tower which frames the Netflix series released on June 10th.

2. By bike from the Resia Pass to Merano: the Val Venosta cycle path

This itinerary (part of the Via Claudia Augusta) crosses the Val Venosta from the Passo di Resia (1504 metres), close to the border with Austria, up to Merano (330 metres): a real paradise for cyclists who love high-altitude routes with significant gradients (1200 meters downhill). The length is approx 80 kilometers passable in 4-5 hours. You have to be careful because in some stretches there is no cycle path, so you find yourself along country or secondary roads where some cars pass.

After the Passo di Resia, continue on the cycle path that runs alongside the picturesque Lake Resia (where the Curon bell tower is located) and then descend in altitude and meet beautiful medieval villages such as Glorenza. After Glorenza you pass through Prato allo Stelvio, Cengles, Oris and Lasa (the village of marble) along the dirt road section of the cycle path. Once in Laces, the route continues east and winds through three other very characteristic villages. The final stretch, downhill, leads to Merano.

3. Admire Lake Resia and the Curon bell tower from above

Starting from the municipality of Resia, drive following the signs for Malga di Resia and leave your car in the first free parking that is indicated. From that point begins a 1 kilometer forest road which, after about an hour’s walk in the woods (only 200 meters in altitude), will take you to the arrival point: the Malga di Resia.

Near this hut (about 2000 meters above sea level), where you can enjoy a delicious lunch based on local specialties, there is a breathtaking view of Lake Resia and the Curon bell tower that emerges from the water.

4. Trips to Glorenza and Castel Coira

About 20 minutes by car from the Curon bell tower, Glorenza is a medieval village that seems to have gone back in time. Undoubtedly thanks to hers perfectly preserved walls and its unmistakable arcades. Not surprisingly, this village often attracts the attention of directors and photographers from all over Italy (and beyond). Still on the Middle Ages theme, about 3 kilometers from Glorenza is Castel Coira. This castle boasts the largest private armoury of Europe and rises in the middle of the greenery. It is currently closed to the public: visits should resume from 20 June.

5. Water sports

Lake Resia is always exposed to the wind and it is very safe thanks to its shallow waters: this is why it is an ideal spot for “flying” over the lake doing kitesurfing. There are several schools in the area, such as the Adrenalina Kitesurfclub, where you can take courses and rent equipment. As an alternative, there are also some centers that you can go to if you want to do it kayak or canoe.

(Cover photo: photosforyou / Pixabay)

