Original title: Curry 23 points to chase the dream, Klay returns to the starting lineup, about 21+4, the Nuggets reverse the Warriors

On October 15th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA preseason came to the final day, and the Golden State Warriors played at home against the Denver Nuggets. After the whole game, the Warriors lost to the Nuggets 112-119.

Overall stats:

Specific score: 32-28, 24-36, 42-20, 21-28 (the Warriors are behind).

On the Warriors side, the team won all the starting points, Curry scored 23 points, and Klay Thompson came back with 14 points. In addition, Dream Chasing-Green scored 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist. Poole scored 3 points, Kuminga scored 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, and Wiseman scored 15 points and 5 rebounds.

On the Nuggets side, Jokic scored 21 points and 4 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored 15 points, and on the bench, teenager Hyland played well and scored 19 points.

Game recap:

In this game, Dream Chaser Green, who had been deeply involved in the “beating storm”, returned, and Klay Thompson also returned to the starting list. In the first quarter, Klay made a three-pointer into the net, Chasing Meng and Wiggins scored successively, and the Warriors took the lead. But soon, the Nuggets also began to exert their strength, and the teacher made a foul free throw into the net, and the visiting team overtook the score. Since then, the two sides launched a fierce tug of war. In the latter part of this quarter, Wiseman succeeded in the second attack, and Hyland also scored a foul free throw. After the single quarter, the Warriors were temporarily behind 28-32.

In the second quarter, the Warriors continued to counterattack, Wiseman held high in the interior, and the home team once achieved a go-ahead. Since then, the stalemate has continued, but in the latter part of this section, the Warriors set off a new round of climax. Klay’s three-pointer swiped into the basket, Kuminga’s consecutive dunks ignited the enthusiasm on the scene, and the point difference once reached double digits. Bruce Brown hit a free throw, and after halftime, the Nuggets were temporarily behind 56-64.

But after changing sides and fighting again, the situation was completely controlled by the Nuggets. In the middle of this section, Teacher Yoo scored a three-pointer into the net, and received a dunk from Aaron Gordon. Next, the Nuggets’ teenager Hyland stood up to steal the spotlight. He succeeded in consecutive storms and helped the Nuggets expand their lead. After three quarters, the Nuggets outscored the Warriors by 14 points 98-84. In a single quarter, they beat the Warriors 42-20.

In the final quarter, both sides replaced a large number of substitute players, and the game entered training time. In the end, after the game was over, the Warriors lost to the Nuggets 112-119.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Nuggets: Michael Porter, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown

Warriors: Kevin Looney, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson

