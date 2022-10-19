Original title: Curry 33+7 James empty cut 31+8+14 Warriors lightly beat the Lakers to start the season

On October 19th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season kicked off. In the opening game, the Golden State Warriors faced the Los Angeles Lakers at home. After the whole game, the Warriors beat the Lakers 123-109 and got a good start to the season.

Overall stats:

Specific scores: 22-25, 30-34, 19-32, 38-32 (the Warriors are behind).

In this campaign, James played 35 minutes and 36 seconds, ranking first in the game. In addition, he made 12 of 25 shots, 3 of 10 three-pointers, 4 free throws, 31 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 turnovers.

Westbrook played 31 minutes, 7 of 12 shots, 1 of 3 three-pointers, 4 of 5 free throws, and scored 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Brother Nongmei scored 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Among other players, Lonnie Walker had 5 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, Beverley had 3 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, and Nunn had 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

On the Warriors side, Curry played high energy and scored 33 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and 1 block. In addition, Wiggins scored 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Drummond Green had 4 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, Kevin Looney had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, Klay Thompson had 18 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Jordan – Poole 12 points, 2 rebounds and 7 assists, Jaimei Green 8 points and 7 rebounds, DiVincenzo 8 points and 2 assists, Wiseman 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Game recap:

Before the start of this game, the Warriors general received last season’s championship ring and witnessed the raising of the fourth championship flag in eight years.

After the game started, the Lakers took the lead and scored the first goal of the season with a layup. But soon, Klay Thompson made 2 of 3 free throws from the outside, and the Warriors responded. Since then, the Warriors have gradually dominated the field. The Splash Brothers didn’t feel good, but Poole was in a hot state after his debut. He hit two three-pointers in a row, giving the Warriors a 9-point lead. Since then, the two sides have continued to tug at each other inefficiently. The Lakers did not score in the last three and a half minutes of this quarter, and on the Warriors side, Poole continued to score points for the team with free throws. After the single quarter, the Warriors temporarily led 25-22.

In the second quarter, James made a layup and the Lakers finally scored again. Poole made a jumper and scored in double figures. After that, the Lakers’ substitute Matt Ryan hit a three-pointer, and Brother Nongmei made a layup, and the situation eased. However, in the latter part of this section, Curry found inspiration for attacking after his debut. He hit 4 goals in a row, which quickly widened the point difference to more than 10 points. In the latter part of this section, James and Westbrook scored consecutive points. Among them, Huang Huang scored a double-digit personal score with a layup, and Westbrook also rarely hit a three-pointer. Lao Zhan made 2 of 2 free throws for fouls. After halftime, the Lakers continued to lag 52-59.

Changing sides to fight again, Clay became the main attack core of the Warriors, seized the opportunity of dislocation with Nunn, and Clay used his height advantage to continue to score points. In the middle of this section, Klay made two free throws and the difference returned to double digits. But for the Warriors’ offense, the Lakers didn’t have a good response strategy. In the middle of this section, Jae Mike Green hit a three-pointer against James. Curry made consecutive three-pointers during the march, and the point difference returned to more than 20 points. At the end of the third quarter, James stood up to stop the bleeding for the Lakers. With his three-pointer, the Lakers fell behind the Warriors 71-91 after the third quarter.

In the final quarter, James’s tip-ups and dunks were still scoring, but not much has changed for the game. Although in the middle of this section, the Lakers scored 5 consecutive offenses to boost a wave of small climaxes, and the score difference was forced back to the level of 13 points. But on the Warriors side, Curry was getting better and better, scoring 7 points in a row, Wiggins also hit a series of three-pointers, and the home team withstood the Lakers’ final comeback climax. In the last two minutes of this quarter, the Warriors took the lead in replacing the starter, and the game entered garbage time. In the end, after the game was over, the Warriors beat the Lakers 123-109 and got a good start to the season.

Starting lineup for both sides:

Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook

Warriors: Draymond Green, Kevin Looney, Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson

(Poirot)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: