Curry also ran rampant in the green world with a stick. And how did Obama’s challenge go?

On the par-three seventh hole of the Edgewood Tahoe South course in Nevada, he stretched sharply. The ball landed just short of the desired destination, then bounced into it and caused a frenzy. Curry tossed his cap, threw down his gloves, raised his hand, and ran down the field like he was out of his mind.

“He stops at home in the San Francisco Bay!” laughed the television commentator.

Watch Stephen Curry’s hole-in-one…

In the thirty-three years of the tournament with the official name of the American Century Championship, Curry is the first ever to score on the 154-yard seventh hole with the first shot.

And when he sprinted off the tee to the staked flag, he could barely catch his breath. “But this is worth it,” he smirked.

But he recovered quickly, played two shots under par on the final hole of the tournament and secured his first triumph. Former tennis player Mardy Fish finished behind him, hockey player Joe Pavelski took third place.

To top it all off, Curry is also the first dark-skinned tournament winner. He received a reward of 125 thousand dollars, which will immediately go to charity. But don’t think that the greatest three-pointer in basketball history just came to the golf championship, took a swing at the club and immediately shined.

Basketball player Stephen Curry had a blast at the American celebrity golf tournament.

He coached the Charlotte Christian High School golf team when he was still in high school. Although he was thin, he had a good swing in his hands, with which he surpassed his peers. He built such a reputation that even US President Barack Obama once challenged him to a duel. He also adores basketball, but he probably sensed that he would have a slightly better chance in golf…

He didn’t help himself much. “Steph is an amazing golfer, way better than me,” he later admitted.

You can shoot, you can play

As if great basketball three-pointers were destined to be more than proficient at golf. But why? With a possible solution to the ESPN mystery comes JJ Redick, the No. 18 all-time NBA perimeter scorer and another lover of green courts and collared shirts.

“You can’t be a great three-pointer if you don’t fall in love with the process that goes into making that shot. At the same time, you have to be very resilient mentally. I think golf is the same,” he muses.

Even at the golf tournament, Curry managed to demonstrate his shooting skills…

“It’s really similar,” adds Kyle Korver, the fifth-best 3-pointer. “Golf is not just about hitting the ball and basketball is not about pushing that round thing out of my hand. Both skills involve working the whole body. You have to learn to get the energy, the angles and the pace right.”

A lot of basketball players are obsessed with golf. There are also those who find space for at least a few punches every day, if the circumstances allow it.

There will be a documentary about Curry

On Friday, July 21, the documentary Stephen Curry: Underrated premieres, which follows the journey of the son of a former long-time NBA player from the doubts of those around him to the status of a basketball legend and the best three-pointer in history.

“Golf kept me out of trouble throughout my career. He gave me a regimen. Who knows how I would have ended up without him…,” asks Ray Allen, who ruled the historic three-point table for years until Curry surpassed him in December 2021.

However, golf enthusiasts also tend to be guys, in whose time there was no such thing as a three-point line. For example, the recently deceased Bill Russell, who led the Boston Celtics to eleven titles. However, he started playing only after his career. That’s when he pulled out of the garage a great set of sticks that he had once received from the NBA as a gift for participating in the All-Star Game.

When he got bored, he ordered a pitch and wanted to try a few shots. As soon as he picked up his first club, the left-handed Russell was in for an unpleasant surprise: “They were all right-handed!”

Over time, he came to like golf, as well as Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Julius Erving or Charles Barkley, who, however, “fascinated” the most with his strange style, when he stops in the middle of the shot.

This is how Charles Barkley bats…

Golf became the most expensive, apparently, for the legendary Michael Jordan, who is accompanied by a reputation as a notorious gambler. He was almost unable to play without betting with his opponent.

Thirty years ago, when Jordan had to testify in court in the case of the hooligan James Bouler, who later went to prison for money laundering, he admitted that he wrote him a check for 57 thousand dollars for his failures on smooth greens.

Curry, golf’s latter-day star, faces no such threat. He plays simply for fun. “I’ve always dreamed of winning a golf tournament,” he says. Now he succeeded for the first time in the watched celebrity championship, straight away in style.

