It is a super Stephen Curry, author of 24 of 36 final points between the fourth period and overtime, who signs the success of the Golden State Warriors on the Milwaukee Bucks leader in the East, in a challenge between the last two NBA title-winning teams. 22 by Thompson and 20 by DiVincenzo, while in the guests without Giannis Antetokounmpo there are 19 points each by Lopez and Middleton.