The Beijing News reported on January 11 that the NBA regular season continued today. The Warriors lost 113 to 125 at home to the Suns and suffered a three-game losing streak. In this campaign, Curry returned after missing 11 games due to a left shoulder injury. Before the game, he also presented a championship ring to Damian Lee, who transferred to the Suns this season. Although welcoming back the core of the team, the Warriors are completely out of shape in this campaign, and the Suns are all soldiers and quickly gained a double-digit advantage. The Warriors chased points many times to no avail, and finally swallowed the defeat.

For the Warriors, Curry scored 24 points and 3 assists, Klay Thompson had 29 points and 5 rebounds, Poole had 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Wiggins had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 steals, Green had 5 Scored 12 rebounds and 6 assists; for the Suns, Bridges had 26 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. Damian Lee scored 22 points against his old team.

