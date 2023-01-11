Home Sports Curry scored 24 points in his comeback, the Warriors lost to the Suns in the NBA regular season and suffered a three-game losing streak
Sports

Curry scored 24 points in his comeback, the Warriors lost to the Suns in the NBA regular season and suffered a three-game losing streak

by admin
Curry scored 24 points in his comeback, the Warriors lost to the Suns in the NBA regular season and suffered a three-game losing streak

Curry scored 24 points in his comeback, the Warriors lost to the Suns in the NBA regular season and suffered a three-game losing streak

Beijing News editor Zhang Yunfeng

2023-01-11 14:10

Enter
three second zone
read more

The Beijing News reported on January 11 that the NBA regular season continued today. The Warriors lost 113 to 125 at home to the Suns and suffered a three-game losing streak. In this campaign, Curry returned after missing 11 games due to a left shoulder injury. Before the game, he also presented a championship ring to Damian Lee, who transferred to the Suns this season. Although welcoming back the core of the team, the Warriors are completely out of shape in this campaign, and the Suns are all soldiers and quickly gained a double-digit advantage. The Warriors chased points many times to no avail, and finally swallowed the defeat.

For the Warriors, Curry scored 24 points and 3 assists, Klay Thompson had 29 points and 5 rebounds, Poole had 27 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, Wiggins had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 steals, Green had 5 Scored 12 rebounds and 6 assists; for the Suns, Bridges had 26 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. Damian Lee scored 22 points against his old team.

Edited by Zhang Yunfeng

Expand text

Open the Beijing News APP to read more exciting information

You may also like

Serie A like Premier League: the effective time...

Hajar Boudraa, the veiled magistrate. “This way I...

Inter-Parma, Correa flops in the Italian Cup. But...

Australian Open, four Italians ahead in qualifying

Fabrizio De Andrè and Genoa 24 years after...

The middle finger of the rhythmic Butterflies

Roma-Genoa odds, rossoblù always out in the round...

Befana Trophy, Nespoli puts on a show at...

Inter, Dumfries between own goal and transfer market

The Fifth National Amateur Go Competition Finals Finished

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy