Original title: Curry participated in the full training for the first time after the injury. The goal is to return to the Spurs next Saturday.

Beijing time on January 7th, reports from the US media stated that Warriors star Stephen Curry participated in the team’s full training for the first time today without any restrictions.

For the Warriors, this is definitely good news. Judging from the photos and videos taken by reporters at the scene, Curry practiced shooting with a cuff on his left hand today.

After the training, Curry accepted an interview with reporters. “Today is the first time I have participated in a full training after my injury,” Curry said.

On December 14 last year, Curry suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder and has been in the recovery stage since then. In an interview today, Curry talked about the possibility of a comeback next Saturday.

“My plan is to come back when I’m ready,” Curry said. “I’m hoping to do a few more practices before I come back and keep working hard in that direction.”

The Warriors are currently on an eight-game home streak. According to the schedule, starting on January 14, the Warriors will start 5 consecutive away games, and the opponent in the first game is the Spurs. Earlier, Warriors general manager Bob Myers expressed his hope that Curry would return for the first game of the team’s road trip.

So far this season, Curry has averaged 34.4 minutes, 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26 games played.

The Warriors currently have a record of 20 wins and 19 losses, ranking ninth in the Western Conference. (jim)Return to Sohu to see more

