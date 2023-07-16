Home » Curse of the season broken. The young Czech hope feels happy again
Curse of the season broken. The young Czech hope feels happy again

“I am very happy. I am very happy that I managed to break the curse of the season when I did not do well. For more than a season, I didn’t even believe that I had what it took, that I could climb well. I was already satisfied with the qualification and the semi-finals, when I climbed well,” says Adamovská in an interview sent to the Czech media. With a performance of 44+, she was not good enough only for the Slovak Vita Lukanová, who scored 46.

How encouraged were you by the semi-final triumph?

Very, but at the same time it was a lot of pressure, because the girls were climbing right to the end after the boys, and I was therefore the very last competitor of all. It was a bit stressful and exhilarating at the same time. Gold wasn’t that far after all, a few steps were missing. I could have done better there, but I don’t think I was up to it. I gave 95 percent of myself and silver is a success for me.

At the previous World Cups in Innsbruck and Chamonix, it was 27th and 18th respectively. What was the biggest difference now?

I decided that I didn’t want to climb at 30 percent, that I had to focus only on the road and not on the surrounding sensations. I concentrated 100% only on the individual steps. That was a major difference.

Is Briancon a special place for you? In 2021, you even won the World Cup there in difficulty.

It definitely has a place in my heart. I’m thinking of moving here. (laughs) I’m doing well here. I don’t know what it is. The new wall suits me, it’s also about the big crowd. About nine thousand fans came. The atmosphere was amazing, which is very exciting and gives the competitors a lot of strength.

Can both achievements be compared?

The silver is perhaps even better than the mentioned triumph, because there were far more female competitors this year. For me, it is a small personal victory that I feel good and happy on the rope again. It is encouragement and motivation for the World Championships in August, for which I am preparing.

