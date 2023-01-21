Home Sports Curtain. Goggia falls, Italy consoles itself with Curtoni’s bronze
Sports

Curtain. Goggia falls, Italy consoles itself with Curtoni’s bronze

Curtain. Goggia falls, Italy consoles itself with Curtoni’s bronze

No encore for Sofia Goggia, who fell in the second downhill of the World Cup on the Olympia delle Tofane di Cortina, but the blue colors console themselves with the third place of Elena Curtoni, who closes the Ampezzo race behind the Slovenian Stuhec (on the podium more tall after four years) and the surprising Norwegian Lie. The race was in a shortened version due to the wind, with the start lowered at the Duca d’Aosta.

Curtain. The Goggia falls. Fans in silence, then comes the liberating applause

As mentioned, great disappointment in the parterre for the fall of Sofia Goggia. The Bergamo player made a mistake at the entrance to the Pale di Rumerlo. Great apprehension for the public, who remained silent until the champion got up, arriving at the finish line to receive the applause of the fans.

Curtoni did very well, finishing in front of the Mowinckel-Gut Behrami couple, ex equo fourth, by just one cent, thus conquering the eleventh podium of her career. The program in Cortina will end on Sunday with a Super-G at 11.30.

Cortina descent, the order of arrival

1) Ilka Stuhec (SLO) 1’04”73

2) Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (NOR) +0.26

3) Elena Curtoni (ITA) +0.34

4) Lara Gut-Behrami (SI) +0.35

4) Ragnhild Mowinckel (NOR) +0.35

6) Priska Nufer (SUI) +0.37

