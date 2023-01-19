Home Sports Curtain. Goggia like a rocket in the last stages of the free
Sports

Curtain. Goggia like a rocket in the last stages of the free

by admin
Curtain. Goggia like a rocket in the last stages of the free

Sofia Goggia ahead of everyone in the second timed trial in view of the descent which, on Friday 20 January at 10.15, will open the three days of the women’s alpine ski world cup in Cortina.

On the Olympia delle Tofane, which last year had seen her triumph in downhill and then injured the following day in super-G, the champion from Bergamo left behind the American Isabella Wright by 19 cents and the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel by 49 cents. The fourth fastest time was that of Mikaela Shiffrin (61 cents behind the American star from Goggia) while the fifth time was that of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami (80 cents behind the Swiss who on Wednesday had recorded the best chrono).

Cortina d’Ampezzo (Belluno), 19 January 2023 – Sofia Goggia ahead of everyone in the second timed trial in view of the descent that tomorrow, Friday 20 January, will open the three days of the Cortina Ski World Cup, the women’s alpine skiing world cup of Cortina d’Ampezzo. On the Olympia delle Tofane, which last year had seen her triumph in downhill and then injured the following day in super-G, the champion from Bergamo left behind the American Isabella Wright by 19 cents and the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel by 49 cents. The fourth fastest time was that of Mikaela Shiffrin (61 cents behind the American star from Goggia) while the fifth time was that of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami (80 cents behind the Swiss who yesterday had recorded the best chrono).

See also  Erica at the top in the States: she is the best among the Italians

«They were two good tests. We ran the first one on easy snow, perhaps the easiest I’ve ever found here in Cortina in all these years. A little affected by the fog», comments Sofia Goggia. «On the second day, flat visibility, but really nice snowpack. I’m confident for the next few days.”

You may also like

The goalkeeper of the refugee team in Milan...

Sinner-Fucsovics prediction, Australian Open: Jannik wins at 1.11

Ukraine, live news. Zelensky: Is Putin still alive?...

Dacia 2022: a record year, it pushes itself...

Milan, from Maldini to Pioli, all under scrutiny:...

Pumba, the piglet star of social media has...

Marc Marquez wants a Honda at the top

Juventus, the “secret” letter from Paratici to Cristiano...

Zaniolo leaves Rome? Here are the reactions of...

Juve, Ronaldo’s card that shouldn’t have existed and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy