Sofia Goggia ahead of everyone in the second timed trial in view of the descent which, on Friday 20 January at 10.15, will open the three days of the women’s alpine ski world cup in Cortina.

On the Olympia delle Tofane, which last year had seen her triumph in downhill and then injured the following day in super-G, the champion from Bergamo left behind the American Isabella Wright by 19 cents and the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel by 49 cents. The fourth fastest time was that of Mikaela Shiffrin (61 cents behind the American star from Goggia) while the fifth time was that of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami (80 cents behind the Swiss who on Wednesday had recorded the best chrono).

«They were two good tests. We ran the first one on easy snow, perhaps the easiest I’ve ever found here in Cortina in all these years. A little affected by the fog», comments Sofia Goggia. «On the second day, flat visibility, but really nice snowpack. I’m confident for the next few days.”