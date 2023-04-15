Bari-COMO

Curva Como 1907 announces that it will not participate in the away game in Bari on Saturday 15 April.

We see ourselves forced to make this decision due to the default of those inside the industry who have been aware of this new provision for months, should have put us in a position to be able to join in time to the loyalty program necessary for the purchase of the coupon for the match.

As of today, Wednesday 12 April, just two days before departure, we still don’t know how and when to get this card.

Confident and proud that we have never backed down from anything or anyone, we have to make this decision solely because we are unable to guarantee everyone’s participation in the away match.

In spite of ourselves we will support the team in our own way, as we have always done this season, always and wherever our Como has taken the field.

PROUD TO BE LARIANI.

IN THE NAME OF HOW WE FIGHT!

CURVE LIKE 1907