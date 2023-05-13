We learn via social media that a generic flag was stolen in the Monza – Lazio match of 2/4 from two people who had parked far from the away sector. Let’s start with social media which, just look at this page, we have always used little because we consider it one of the symptoms of decadence of the ultras movement as we knew it more than thirty years ago, we have always preferred being while remaining unknown rather than appearing to most.

Over the years, our curve has had comparisons with other fans, in all categories, never have any photos or videos been advertised or published by us, harbingers of mythomania or complaints, because the rule of “who was there knows” has always applied, of boasting on behalf of third parties has never interested us because respect, if there is any, remains in the field. With Lazio both in the outward and return leg there was no hostility of any kind, not even verbal, the same situation with most of the fans who hadn’t met for more than twenty years, it also happened to Monza fans who didn’t they took part in trips organized by us that their scarves were stolen and as we have considered certain attitudes vile in other cities we also consider what happened to the Lazio fan vile, therefore we disregard in terms of manner and style what happened which we consider to be as distant from our world and from our being ultras.