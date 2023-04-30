When we decided to take the path of protest, we knew very well what we were going to encounter. On the other hand, going against the patricians is often discouraged and disadvantageous. But our pride, as plebeians as we are, is far greater than the injustices to which we are subjected. In the past years to defend our curve and our city, we have repeatedly tasted the taste of repression, in all sauces. What happened Thursday evening, however, appears as an absolute novelty.

At the end of a usual weekly meeting of the curve in a bar in the city, about twenty policemen break in while outside the service cars block all the access routes. Something that has never happened at least in the last 30 years.

During the checks of the documents of all those present, as always jokes and provocations, a classic Italian style. The most serious thing is that this control format has been repeated in recent days, in various places in the city, specifically frequented by young people on the curve. Not even a week ago we raised the tone of protest with respect to the management of the municipality which is passing out for maxi-events but boycotts football (and more generally sport) in the city and those who follow it.

We would not like to think that all of this is the consequence for those who expose themselves against what has now become a client dynasty. We would not like to think that someone uses the public force at will and in defense of their privileges. We wouldn’t want to, but thinking about it…