Curva Juventus reopened after chants to Lukaku “for 12′ late” by the FIGC prosecutor – breaking latest news

The Sports Court of Appeal did not reopen the Curva due to the club’s collaboration, but due to a formal defect: the FIGC prosecutor’s office sent the email confirming the closure 12 minutes later

But it was not a decision taken on the merits: reading the complete operative part, in fact, we learn that behind the acceptance of the appeal there was a lightness of the FIGC prosecutor’s office, which sent the email with the ratification of the closure at 14.12i.e. twelve minutes after the peremptory deadline for presentation.

Therefore, the decision to reopen the Curva for the match against Napoli on Sunday 23 April (which ended with the Azzurri’s victory) was not taken to reward the black and white club’s collaboration with the authorities, but because Chin and his collaborators sent their reports to the sports judge beyond the permitted limit. From here the annulment of the sanction and the victory of Juventus’ appeal. Among other things, the FIGC Public Prosecutor’s Office had given some reasons to explain the reasons behind the late submission with respect to the peremptory deadline, but they were not considered to have an impact by the court presided over by Volpe: This Court also considers that the reasons for the late transmission, represented by the federal prosecutor during the discussion, do not constitute an objective and absolute impediment such as to justify failure to comply with the peremptory deadline set by the Code. In fact, no proof has been produced of the transmission problems allegedly encountered by the Public Prosecutor’s collaborator in the two hours preceding the sending of the Report, nor has any legitimate impediment to overcoming these alleged problems been proved in any way, according to the law.

And again: The Prosecutor could and should have produced evidence to support what was stated at the very moment of the (late) transmission, capable of justifying the non-compliance with the limitation period of the art. 62, paragraph 1, CGS. For all these reasons, the Report of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office sent to the Sports Judge relating to the chants of racial discrimination that occurred during the Juventus/International match on 04.04.2023 cannot be used.

