Curva Nord Ancona, the park reopens thanks to the funds of the ultras

SATURDAY 29 JULY 18.00

PARK INAUGURATION IN PIANELLO DI OSTRA

As already communicated on December 2nd, with the proceeds from the fundraising (21,437.00 €) undertaken after the flood that occurred in our region in September, we have allocated the funds to restore and expand a children’s park located in Pianello di Ostra, one of the municipalities most affected by the flood. We are finally here and on Saturday 29 July at 18.00, in Via San Girolamo there will be the inauguration of the park. We take this opportunity to thank the Mayor and all the administration of the municipality of Ostra, for making themselves immediately available and ready to help us carry out this project. Finally, the biggest thanks, we want to thank again and invite all the fans and all the individual people who contributed to the fundraising to participate in the inauguration, without whom we could not have done this.

