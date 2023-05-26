As everyone has certainly noticed, the North – during construction – has decided to partially abandon the announced supporters’ strike promised for the entire course of the first half of the final in Rome.

Once again the reasons of the heart have overcome pride and legitimate grievances in order to defend a greater common good and meet a team in difficulty on the field.

But now is the time to be reciprocated for all this immense love that we also want to bring to Turkey.

Let it be clear heart and love are the engine that drives us to be there and certainly not the wallet as the “well informed” on duty are already trying to make public opinion believe.

The North has always financed itself through the distribution of its own material, fanzines and subscriptions of its members, thanks to the great organizational competence and the ability to save funds for occasions just like the finals in Rome and Istanbul, they have been able to self-finance choreographies, travel for inspections and transport of the boys who for hours, if not for whole days, undertake the work to create shows like those of yesterday at the beginning of the meeting.

With all due respect to the informers of our commitment and our principles, we would like to thank the team and coaches for yet another trophy won and which makes all the Interisti full of pride once again.

Come on Inter, everyone in Istanbul!!!

North Curve