Curva Nord Palermo: “every year it’s always the same story”

Every year it’s always the same story, verdicts reached on the field that are overturned by the courts, historic squares that suffer the wicked management of incompetent companies and federal bodies unable to prevent this football disaster that punctually repeats itself.
Every year calendars with the X awaiting the courts, team changes and away games to be rescheduled in a few days (see Cagliari for us in the cup), economically penalizing thousands of fans, decisions made and not made, postponed, appeals, appeals. This is today’s football, this is modern football that sucks to us!

