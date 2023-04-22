We want to publicly thank the players for maintaining the category and Mr. Capuano for always putting his face on it by continuously assuming certain responsibilities.

Having said this premise, we are here to comment on a year that is anything but a “dream”, even if the mediocre championship allowed us to save ourselves in advance.

Season started with a technical project finished after only 2 days and with a failed repair market, amply demonstrated by the multiple negative records broken, including never scoring away in the second round and scoring only one goal in thirteen games .

We are aware that these records are the result of the inadequacy and incompetence of this “company”, whose sole purpose is to earn as much as possible, by continuing to offer us a bogus programming and in the total absence of communication with the square that has been going on for years, to the detriment of our faith.

If it weren’t clear yet, we want to clarify that for us Taranto is not a hobby, nor a diversion and nor an occasional occasion but rather our reason for living and we don’t care if they will be playoffs or Serie B, because faith for our colors is regardless of the results. Therefore we are here to firmly confirm that all the groups in the curve will continue with home desertion and we invite all the fans, who like us care about the fate of our team and our city, to support us as they have done so far with excellent results.

Only by rowing all together in the same direction will we send them away!

WE ARE TARANTO GIOVEXIT